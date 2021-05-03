C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.30. Approximately 14,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,943,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In other news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,104,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,650,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,163,000.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

