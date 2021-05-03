Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Shares of CAT opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

