12Ships Price Down 68.5% This Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $121.27 million and approximately $7,697.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

