Oasis Network Price Tops $0.17 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $257.21 million and $22.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

