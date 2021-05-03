QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0310

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $144,859.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.69 or 0.00893076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,526.10 or 0.09588810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047110 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

