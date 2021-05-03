Efficient Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,417. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.39.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.