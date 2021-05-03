JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,417. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

