Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. 45,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

