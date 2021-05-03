ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

UYG traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

