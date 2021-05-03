$439.87 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $439.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $450.60 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $381.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

