-$0.20 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 35,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,409. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

