Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143,560 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $117,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,879,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

