Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 293,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 95,135 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,533,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

