Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 15,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.