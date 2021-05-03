GFG Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.47. 17,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

