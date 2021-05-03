Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes $28.10 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,103,000. Zoetis comprises 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

ZTS stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.05. 17,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,785. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

