Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 506,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,556,000. YETI comprises 2.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in YETI by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,579. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.