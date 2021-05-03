Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $320,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

