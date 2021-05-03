Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 40 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYT. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

IYT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.07. The company had a trading volume of 112,773 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

