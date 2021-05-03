Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9,095.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $6,345,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. 148,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,896. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

