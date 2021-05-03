Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Total (FP)

Total (EPA: FP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Total was given a new €46.60 ($54.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Total was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Total was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Total was given a new €46.60 ($54.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Total was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Total was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Total was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Total was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Total was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA FP traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during trading on Monday, hitting €36.83 ($43.32). 7,202,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.79. Total Se has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Total Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.