Scotiabank Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPXWF. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Capital Power stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $32.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

