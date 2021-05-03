Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to $14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of PPRQF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

