JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,263.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $76,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,462 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

