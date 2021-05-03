HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.00. 55,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

