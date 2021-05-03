KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $318.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

