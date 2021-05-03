W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.00.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $6.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.81. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,321. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.06. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13,850.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.