Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $795.04 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Conflux Network has a market cap of $795.04 million and $13.99 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.96 or 0.05505521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00490436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $998.59 or 0.01740360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00701642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.61 or 0.00631966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.57 or 0.00438446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004366 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 828,243,425 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

