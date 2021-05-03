Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Rises By 27.6%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DTEA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 3,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

