KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 735,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in KB Financial Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

