GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GWGH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.11. 1,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,649. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. GWG has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GWG by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GWG by 24.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GWG by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

