Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,360 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $66,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,799. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

