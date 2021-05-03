Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.30% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $61,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,438. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

