DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $54,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

TSN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

