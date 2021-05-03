Catherine West Purchases 33,300 Shares of Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Stock

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) insider Catherine West acquired 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,970.00 ($21,407.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Monash IVF Group’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnosis and treatment of infertility, fertility research and treatment services, tertiary level prenatal diagnostic services, low intervention IVF services, and diagnostic ultrasound services.

