Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

WMT stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

