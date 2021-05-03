Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

