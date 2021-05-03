Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 million-$2.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 33,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.54. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,278,414.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

