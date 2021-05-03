Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.95 million, a P/E ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.