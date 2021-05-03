Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 15,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,843. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

