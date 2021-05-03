Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,153. The company has a market capitalization of $949.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

