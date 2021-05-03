Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust comprises about 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

RVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.95. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

