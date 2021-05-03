Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 144,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,992,930. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

