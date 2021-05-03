Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 33,415 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Value Monitoring Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,024,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

