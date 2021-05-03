Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $332.41 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 398,882 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $332,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

