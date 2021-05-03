United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $207.53 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $205.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

