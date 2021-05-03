Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

