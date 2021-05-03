Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.
FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.
NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.
In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.