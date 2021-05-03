Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $179.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

