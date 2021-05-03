Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBLMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

