Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular comprises approximately 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.65. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,004. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

